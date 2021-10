MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to use caution in the southern portion of the county due to oil on the roadways.

Sheriff James Lee Berrong says drivers should use caution whilst traveling on William Blount Drive between Big Springs Road and Morganton Road — continuing south on Morganton Rd. into the Greenback area.

Sheriff Berrong says, “Drivers should use extra caution, especially as inclement weather moves into the area.”