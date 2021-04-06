Sinkhole opens up near Foothills Mall Drive intersection in Maryville

A sinkhole opened up under U.S. Highway 411 South near the Foothills Mall Drive intersection on Tuesday, April 6. Source: Maryville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Traffic is being slowed near a busy intersection because of a sinkhole in Maryville.

A storm sewer pipe “failed” according to a city spokesperson under U.S. Highway 411 South near the Foothills Mall Drive intersection. The failure has created a sinkhole on the eastbound side of the road near the Pure Magic Car Wash/Condry Lane.

Lanes are reduced to one eastbound and one westbound.

“Additional modifications at the intersection will be required and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible,” Maryville Administrative Services Director Jane Groff said.