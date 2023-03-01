KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Strawberry Plains Pike in Knox County is closed after a tractor-trailer crashed, leaving boxes and debris covering the road according to a tweet from a Tennessee Department of Transportation Spokesperson.

Mark Nagi, TDOT Spokesman, shared on Twitter around 10:50 a.m. that Strawberry Plains Pike was closed at Wayland. Nagi said that the closure was caused by a commercial vehicle crash.

In the photo Nagi shared, a tractor-trailer style truck can be seen mostly off the road, and the metal on the side of trailer appears to have been peeled back. The picture shows fallen boxes from the truck into the roadway and ditch, and the some lighter debris appears to have blown across the road into some brush on the roadside.

A photo of the commercial vehicle crash shared by TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi. (TDOT)

According to Nagi, there is signage in place to warn trucks that there is not a turnaround in the area.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.