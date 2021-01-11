TDOT activating overnight winter weather response in East TN counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Monday saw snow flurries and more winter weather as temperatures were predicted to drop more along with additional precipitation.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said Monday afternoon that due to these events along with possible freezing fog during the Tuesday morning rush hour, TDOT would have staff in place in each East Tennessee county for overnight winter weather response.

This means several TDOT crews will be on hand to help assist drivers or assist with any road maintenance during the overnight winter weather events.

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said Monday that crews will be monitoring routes and treating slick spots throughout the night.

Given the dropping temperatures and chances of precipitation overnight, and possible freezing fog at morning rush hour, @myTDOT will have staff in place in each East Tennessee county for overnight winter weather response. /1 — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) January 11, 2021

Knoxville Police reminds drivers of safety tips

The Knoxville Police Department also has safety top of mind with the winter weather; sharing some tips on social media about what drivers should do if they’re out on the roads: