TDOT beginning monthlong I-40 bridge repair Sunday in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Motorists traveling on Interstate 40 in East Knox County will have to allow extra time for at least a month for bridge repair work beginning Sunday, July 19.

Traffic on I-40 East and West will experience a reduction in lanes and reduced speed from Exit 394 (Asheville Highway) to Mile Marker 396 while the Holston River Bridge is being repaired.

These closures will be in place until the project is complete in mid- to late-September, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions.

Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

LATEST STORIES