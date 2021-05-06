TDOT: Bridge repair work to close outside lanes near I-75 split to Loudon County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Drivers planning to take a roadtrip this weekend using the Interstate 75 split to Loudon County should be prepared for lane closures.

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman Mark Nagi tweeted Thursday that upcoming bridge repair work on I-75 North and South at Mile Marker 83 near the I-75/40 split in Loudon County will begin Friday night and last through Monday morning.

Nagi also said the outside lanes will be closed completely while the bridge repair work occurs.

(TDOT SmartWay Map)