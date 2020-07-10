TDOT: Bridge repairs on I-40 in Knox County starting Friday to cause delays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation says bridge repair work on Interstate 40 this weekend will affect traffic in West Knoxville.

In a release sent out Thursday, TDOT stated motorists traveling on I-40 in Knox County should be aware of the upcoming bridge repair work; which will be starting Friday, July 10, along I-40 East will have two lanes closed, as well as speed limit reductions, between Cedar Bluff Road (MM 377.4) and Bridgewater Road (MM 379.0).

Also, I-40 West will have two lanes closed, as well as speed limit reductions, between West Hills (MM 380.4) and Bridgewater Road (MM 379.0).

The closures will be in place from 10 p.m. on Friday, July 10 until 6 a.m. on Monday, July 13.

The scheduled bridge repair work is contingent on favorable weather conditions, TDOT said. Motorists are also advised to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

