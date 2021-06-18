TDOT closing Route 70 in Hawkins County to remove rock outcropping

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A section of Tennessee Route 70 in Hawkins County will be closed Monday to make the roadway safer for drivers. The Tennessee Department of Transportation says construction crews will close the roadway at approximately lane marker 16.20, between Kyle’s Ford and Rogersville, in order to remove an outcropping of rock that is currently impacting the travel way.

Work is expected to be complete by Thursday, July 15. The department says they chose to do the work during the summer months to lessen impacts on school traffic.

“The closure is required to ensure the safety of the motoring public while scaling and trimming of overhead rock is performed,” a release from TDOT says.

Detour information is as follows:

This route will get motorists to Kyle’s Ford from 11W and from Kyle’s Ford to Rogersville.

Traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 11W, turn right onto state Route 31 North for approximately 17 miles. Turn left onto TN 31 N/state Route 66 N for 0.1 miles. Continue to state Route 33 North for approximately 12.4 miles. Turn right onto TN 33 N/state Route 70 South for 0.1 miles. Turn left onto TN 33 N.

Traveling eastbound on US 11W, turn left onto TN-31 N for approximately 17 miles. Turn left onto TN 31 N/TN 66 N for 0.1 miles. Continue onto TN 33 N for approximately 12.4 miles. Turn right onto TN 33 N/TN 70 S for 0.1 miles. Turn left onto TN 33 N.