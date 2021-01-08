TDOT crews preparing roads for winter weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation started late Thursday night on its routes to treat the interstate and state highways with salt across the region as winter weather arrives.

Even though roads will be treated, TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi says the safest place you can be during this wintry mix of weather is at home.

“Crews are on routes and placing a light layer of salt as precipitation begins,” Nagi said late Thursday in an email update. “Temperatures are currently above freezing throughout the region with a light rain falling in most areas. Temperatures could drop below freezing with snow accumulation possible in the higher elevations by as early as 11 p.m. tonight, while temperatures in the valley are expected to remain above freezing with no snow expected until early morning.”

Local crews are getting some backup for this round of winter weather as more TDOT trucks from West Tennessee left for East Tennessee earlier Thursday to come help out.