KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Transportation crews are working to repair a sinkhole that opened up along northbound Alcoa Highway early Thursday morning.

(Photo: WATE)

TDOT Spokesperson Mark Nagi said the middle and right lanes as well as the right shoulder near the University of Tennessee Medical Center, at Alcoa Highway and Cherokee Trail, were closed for the repairs. Nagi said drivers need “to use extreme caution as the worker will be present.”

Nagi also said it is recommended that those traveling on Alcoa Highway northbound from McGhee Tyson Airport to downtown Knoxville to instead utilize Pellissippi Parkway to I-40 East as an alternate route.

This is a developing story.

Nagi later said traffic is backing on Alcoa Highway northbound as drivers get closer to the sinkhole, which located just past the UT Medical Center off-ramp.

No word yet on the timing of the repairs, but morning traffic is impacted by the incident. We’ll keep you updated.