TDOT crews working to repave portions of I-75 in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be aware of crews performing maintenance work on I-75 between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

The work will take place between Mile Marker 135.5 (one mile from the Caryville exit) and Mile Marker 140.1 (one mile from the Oneida exit) in Campbell County to repave portions of the roadway due to severe potholing.