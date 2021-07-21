TDOT: Multivehicle crash on I-81 in Greene County closes right lane

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A multivehicle crash has closed a portion of southbound Interstate 81 in Greene County.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. near mile marker 42.

The right lane is closed on I-81 South at MM 42 in Greene County due to an overturned commercial vehicle following a crash early this morning. Crews are currently recovering spilled cargo. pic.twitter.com/NO12Pxq2aa — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) July 21, 2021

The southbound right lane and shoulder remain closed as of 9 a.m.

According to a tweet from TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi, the crash involved a commercial vehicle. Crews were still cleaning up the spilled cargo as of 8:12 a.m.

TDOT has not provided a time that the crash is expected to be cleared.