TDOT: Multivehicle crash on I-81 in Greene County closes right lane

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)  —  A multivehicle crash has closed a portion of southbound Interstate 81 in Greene County.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. near mile marker 42.

The southbound right lane and shoulder remain closed as of 9 a.m.

According to a tweet from TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi, the crash involved a commercial vehicle. Crews were still cleaning up the spilled cargo as of 8:12 a.m.

TDOT has not provided a time that the crash is expected to be cleared.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

US life expectancy drops due to COVID-19 pandemic

Law enforcement, first responders put on charity softball game for Gatlinburg officer who lost pair of family members in fire

Faith Leaders: End "Politicizations of Public Health"

Foothills Mall new mural "Embrace"

High demand for new workers in Gatlinburg

East Tennessee law enforcement, first responders donating blood to honor 9/11 victims