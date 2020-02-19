TDOT performing repairs this weekend on I-40 bridge at Bridgewater Road

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said Wednesday it will have crews making bridge repairs to a major thoroughfare this weekend that will impact traffic.

TDOT crews will perform the bridge repairs on Interstate 40 at Bridgewater Road in Knoxville.

The work will reduce I-40 down to two lanes in each direction.

Crews will start work at 10 p.m. Friday, with the work expected to be completed no later than Monday morning at 6 a.m.

TDOT is warning drivers to use extreme caution when workers are present.

