TDOT postpones bridge repairs

Clemson student found dead outside rental cabin in Sevierville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said Thursday it is postponing construction work on Interstate 40 at Bridgewater Road this weekend.

PREVIOUS: TDOT performing repairs this weekend on I-40 bridge at Bridgewater Road

Crews had been set to work on bridge repairs on I-40 at Bridgewater Road starting Friday through Monday, but, we’re told that the work has been postponed.

The postponement means the section between Cedar Bluff and West Hills will not be reduced to two lanes on Friday night.

No word yet on when that work will start up.

