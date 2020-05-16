Breaking News
Knox County Health Department reports 55 active COVID-19 cases, 306 total

TDOT reports repaving from Montlake Drive to Craghead Lane in Knoxville to begin May 19

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
tdot logo_223788

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Department of Transportation reports repaving from Montlake Drive from Alcoa Highway to Craghead Lane in Knoxville to begin May 19.

TDOT says this will take a couple of hours starting from 9 a.m. and estimating to end by 3 p.m.

“This work will be completed under a flagging operation. We are doing this work to repair the asphalt where construction trucks use this stretch as a construction entrance.”

Mark Nagi – TDOT

TDOT adds that this work is weather permitting.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter