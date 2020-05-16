TDOT reports repaving from Montlake Drive to Craghead Lane in Knoxville to begin May 19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Department of Transportation reports repaving from Montlake Drive from Alcoa Highway to Craghead Lane in Knoxville to begin May 19.
TDOT says this will take a couple of hours starting from 9 a.m. and estimating to end by 3 p.m.
“This work will be completed under a flagging operation. We are doing this work to repair the asphalt where construction trucks use this stretch as a construction entrance.”Mark Nagi – TDOT
TDOT adds that this work is weather permitting.
