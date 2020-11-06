TDOT starting work on I-40 bridge in East Knoxville on Nov. 7

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation will begin bridge work along Interstate 40 in East Knoxville this weekend.

Starting Saturday, Nov. 7, the left lanes of I-40 East and West will be closed from Asheville Highway to Mile Marker 396 while the median wall on the Holston River bridge is cleaned and painted.

The closures will run nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Nov. 13 and again from Nov. 15 to Nov. 20.

