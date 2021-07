KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A stretch of State Route 70 in Hawkins County is now back open after crews worked to remove the rock debris and make the roadway safer for drivers. Work began at lane marker 16.20, between Kyle’s Ford and Rogersville, on June 21, 2021.

TDOT says that even though the road is back open, drivers may run into temporary land closures while crews clean up the site and re-pave. All of the work is expected to wrap up by July 15.