TDOT suspending roadwork during Fourth of July weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For those planning to travel during the Fourth of July weekend, road construction will not slow them down. The Tennessee Department of Transportation is suspending all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, July 2, through 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 6.

This will allow maximum roadway capacity for travelers, and according to TDOT, this will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record. AAA says more than 47 million Americans will travel for the holiday, and 91% of them will drive to their destination.

“It is estimated that 939,000 motorists will travel Tennessee’s interstates and state routes this July 4 holiday,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said. “To help motorists reach their destinations safely and without unnecessary delays, we are suspending lane closures during this holiday travel time.”

TDOT adds that while lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on-site for some long-term lane closure construction projects. For these projects, reduced speed limits in work zones will still be in effect, and those speeding in work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500.