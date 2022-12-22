KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation has been preparing for winter weather ahead of Thursday night’s rapid temperature drops anticipated as an Arctic air mass moves in. TDOT Spokesperson Mark Nagi said ahead of a press conference Thursday morning in Knoxville that there is a strong possibility of some slick spots on East Tennessee roadways.

TDOT crews began pre-treating all Interstates, State Routes and multi-lane facilities with brine starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning in order to allow adequate salt coverage when temperatures drop rapidly overnight.

All salt trucks are expected to be on their routes between 10 p.m. and midnight Thursday night to monitor and treat roadways as necessary. Early Friday morning is expected to be very cold; Nagi saying during the press conference that East Tennessee motorists are not encouraged to get out in the weather because of the potential hazards.

TDOT has in its roadways arsenal several tools including access to more than 200 salt trucks, 99 brine trucks, 69,000-plus tons of bulk salt, and more than 231,000 gallons of salt brine. These winter weather roadway tools will help to cover Region 1 of TDOT’s districts, which includes all of East Tennessee and Upper East Tennessee, including 9,156 lane miles of Interstate and State Routes. The crews will stay busy all day Thursday into early Friday covering and responding to these roadways, Nagi said.

According to the WATE 6 Storm Team, frigid temperatures are expected with below-zero wind chill values. Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere says all of East Tennessee is under a Wind Chill Warning that will go into effect late Thursday.

