NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s often said there’s no place like home for the holidays, no matter how far you have to go, and state road officials are aiming to make traveling a little less stressful. The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced this week that it will be making roads easier to travel for those heading home or elsewhere for Christmas and New Year’s.

TDOT will be halting all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of higher traffic volumes across the Volunteer State. AAA expects an estimated 2.7 million Tennesseans to travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 1 – and most of them will be driving.

The construction halt will run from 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22 through 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

TDOT shared the following tips for drivers before they hit the road:

Except for a few long-term closures that must remain for safety, all construction-related closures will be suspended during the holiday period.

Workers may still be on-site in some construction zones.

Drivers should obey all posted speed limits, particularly in construction areas.

Slower speeds are necessary in work zones due to the temporary layout of the roadway and will be enforced.

Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possibly increased insurance premiums.

“Safety is our top priority and with so many people expected to travel Tennessee roadways during the holidays, we want to keep traffic moving and get everyone to their destinations,” Butch Eley, the Deputy Governor & TDOT Commissioner, said. “As always, please wear your seatbelt, reduce your speed, avoid distractions, and move over for emergency vehicles.”

