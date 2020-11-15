TDOT: Traffic jam in Anderson County expected to be cleared by 7 PM

Screenshot from TDOT Smartway

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is reporting a traffic incident is causing some problems for people in Anderson County.

According to TDOT SmartWay, northbound and southbound traffic on Longmire Road is halted because of a “traffic incident” reported at 3:07 PM on Sunday.

Screenshot from TDOT SmartWay

The scene is expected to be cleared around 7 PM.

A WATE 6 On Your Side viewer shared a photo, showing a large flatbed truck hung up on the highway where Longmire Road enters Clinton.

Photo Courtesy Pam Lowery

You can follow road condition by viewing the TDOT SmartWay map HERE.

