TDOT wants motorists aware of upcoming road work on I-40 East in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Department of Transportation alerts motorists traveling on I-40 East in Knox County should be aware of some upcoming road construction that will affect travel in East Knoxville.
TDOT says, “On Sunday, May 3, TDOT will be performing repairs on I-40 East between Exit 392 (Rutledge Pike) and Exit 394 (Asheville Highway). This work will require multiple lane closures and likely result in delays. These lane closures will take place between 5:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.”
This road work is scheduled to be done as long as the weather remains favorable, and motorists should use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.
