TDOT warns of upcoming road/lane closures on Pellissippi Parkway at Hardin Valley Road

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation warning the public of some upcoming lane and road closures on Hardin Valley Road.

August 16

TDOT says that starting Sunday, there will be lane closures on Hardin Valley road.

The right lane headed eastbound and the right lane headed westbound between Solway Road and the intersection of the on/off ramp at Hardin Valley Road (by Summit Medical Group) will be temporarily closed from 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. This should last for approximately one to two weeks to complete paving. TDOT

August 17

Then on Monday, Charlevoix Road will be closed from the entrance/exit of Hardin Valley Road to the entrance/exit of the shopping mall.

TDOT says there will be a detour route available to use the traffic light at Cherahala Boulevard to access the shopping mall.

August 23

On Sunday, August 23 there will again be lane closures on Hardin Valley Road.

The left lane headed eastbound and the left lane headed westbound between Solway Road and the intersection of the on/off ramp at Hardin Valley Road (by Summit Medical Group) will be temporarily closed from 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. This should last for approximately one to two weeks. This section will also experience a traffic shift for day-time commuters; however, will still maintain traffic lanes in each direction. TDOT

