Temporary lane closures along the Spur beginning Sept. 26

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For five days beginning Sunday, Sept. 26, until Sept. 30, Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will be conducting temporary lane closures along the Spur (U.S. Highway 321) between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

The closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each day. The roadway will remain open during these times, but northbound and southbound motorists should anticipate traffic delays and use extra caution when traveling along the Spur.

The park implements temporary, single-lane closures for all roadside work conducted on foot including litter patrol, tree removal, string trimming, mowing, shoulder reconditioning and culvert cleaning. For more information about road closures, please follow @SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm.