UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — We are learning a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a crash.

A preliminary THP report stats Trooper Shane Orrick tried to make a turn off of State Route 33 in Union County on Tuesday when he was hit by another vehicle. The report says he entered the path of the second vehicle which then overturned. Neither driver was hurt.

THP says there will be a review after the investigation is complete.