THP: 2 people injured after multi-vehicle crash in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were hospitalized and one person is facing charges after a crash Thursday in Scott County, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

According to a preliminary report from THP, a Nissan XES and GMC truck were traveling west on State Route 63 while a tractor-trailer was driving east.

The report said the Nissan veered into the path of the tractor-trailer head on, causing the car to spin counter-clockwise, coming to a rest in the westbound lane, facing north.

The tractor ended up in an embankment, causing its load to be separated from the vehicle.

The GMC truck was also reportedly hit by the Nissan before coming to a stop.

THP said the driver of the Nissan had to be extricated by the Scott County Rescue Squad.

Both the driver of the Nissan and the the tractor-trailer were treated for injuries. A spokesperson for THP also said it was a serious crash with “extensive damage” to each vehicle, but everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending against the driver of the Nissan, according to THP.