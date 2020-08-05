THP: Bus driver air-lifted, 2 passengers transported by EMS to UT Hospital after crash on I-40 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A multi-vehicle crash that shut down traffic on I-40 for a few hours Tuesday afternoon, resulted in one person being airlifted to UT Hospital, and two others transported to UT Hospital by EMS. This according to a preliminary crash report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP reports that a previous crash had occurred at the 414 milemarker on I-40 West had traffic backed up to the 415 milemarker, and the roadway was wet from rain that had just stopped.

A freight liner truck had stopped for traffic in front of it at the 415 milemarker and was in the middle lane.

A Van Hool Bus was traveling in the middle lane and came upon the stopped freight liner truck and was unable to stop.

The driver steered to the right to attempt to avoid the truck but still sideswiped it while also sideswiping another vehicle in the process.

After hitting two vehicles, the bus continued across the right lane and off the right side of the roadway where it struck an embankment and came to rest.

The driver of the bus, 73-year-old Maurice Saleeby of Conway, South Carolina, had to be airlifted to UT Hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash.

Two passengers of the bus, 40-year-old Elliot Perkins and 30-year-old Cassie Perkins of Conway, SC, were transported to UT Hospital by EMS.

This is a developing story, we will update you as we learn more.

LATEST STORIES: