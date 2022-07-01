KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Rutherford County woman is facing traffic violations after a multivehicle crash involving two large trucks along Interstate 40 Thursday morning in West Knox County backed up eastbound traffic for hours, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

An initial crash report shared by THP states that around 4:30 a.m., a box truck driven by a 50-year-old woman from Rockvale, Tenn. was traveling eastbound on I-40 when the box truck left its lane and side-swiped a tractor-trailer that was parked on the right shoulder near Watt Road (mile marker 369). The box truck then left the roadway before coming to a stop in a grassy area adjacent to the interstate.

The crash report states that due to extensive damage, the packages bound for Sevierville that were inside the box truck had to be off-loaded. The woman from Rockvale, who was driving the box truck and was injured in the crash, is facing due care and failure to maintain lane charges.

The tractor-trailer was carrying food for a Seymour grocery store and was driven by a 60-year-old man from Atlanta. He was uninjured in the crash and is not facing any charges.