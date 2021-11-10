KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people who were traveling in a sport utility vehicle that flipped and landed on its top Wednesday morning along eastbound Interstate 40 were uninjured, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

A preliminary crash report from THP states the vehicle, a 2003 Mazda Tribute, had been traveling eastbound on I-40 near the weigh station at mile marker 372 in Knox County when the driver, a 63-year-old man, attempted to change lanes and overcorrected, lost control of the vehicle and hit the concrete barrier outside of the left lane. The impact caused the vehicle to overturn while spinning 180 degrees before coming to an uncontrolled final rest upside down, facing west.

The driver and the 45-year-old female passenger, both of Lenoir City, had been wearing seat belts.

Crews with Rural Metro Fire and the TDOT help vehicles as well as THP responded to the scene to clear it; with TDOT workers sweeping up glass and the SUV getting towed. Traffic was halted while the TDOT vehicle towed the wrecked SUV away.

The THP report states no charges are pending.