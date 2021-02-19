THP releases preliminary I-75 crash reports involving dozens of vehicles on Jellico Mountain

JELLICO, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released its preliminary crash reports on the two multivehicle crashes late Thursday on Interstate 75 in Campbell County.

According to the report released Friday, the first crash occurred after a vehicle slowed down because of the heavy traffic and fog on the road. Six vehicles behind it were unable to stop in time to avoid collision.

The second crash followed about a minute later, this one involving four more vehicles. The first two cars were stopped because of the initial crash when two more cars hit them.

The southbound lanes of I-75 near Mile Marker 155 remained shut down for hours as law enforcement and first responders worked the scene. Three people were injured in the pileup.

The investigation is ongoing.