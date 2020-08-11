THP works Highway 33 crash

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Multiple agencies were on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash Monday night on the Maynardville Highway (State Route-33) that shut down the road for hours.

Union County dispatch said the Tennessee Highway Patrol was leading the crash scene investigation.

The crash shut down the highway both ways from Lewis Green Hollow Road to Hickory Valley Road.

No further details were yet available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they’re made available by officials.

SR 33 is closed near the Union/Claiborne County line is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash pic.twitter.com/jgD5q8a8k7 — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) August 10, 2020

