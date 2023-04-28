KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Westbound lanes of Interstate 40 have reopened after they were closed near downtown Friday afternoon as crews responded to an overturned tractor-trailer, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred around 12 p.m. Lanes began reopening just after 2 p.m. All lanes then reopened by 2:45 p.m.

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said I-40 West at mile marker 389 near the Hall of Fame Drive exit had closed due to the incident.

Nagi also said the tractor-trailer was hauling 30,000 pounds of granite. No word yet on the condition of the driver.

Traffic was congested in the area along I-40 West near downtown for a few hours while crews worked the scene. WATE 6 On Your Side has reached out to authorities for preliminary information.