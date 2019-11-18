Traffic Alert: I-40W closure near N.C. border begins Monday night

(WATE) – We’re On Your Side with a traffic alert.

Beginning Monday night, part of Interstate 40 will shut down and stay closed for up to five days.

The closure will impact I-40 West just over the North Carolina state line; from mile marker 20 to mile marker 15. It starts at 6 p.m. Monday.

Emergency work on a bridge over Jonathan Creek and White Oak Road is needed due to deteriorating conditions.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), the bridge deterioration has been increasing the possibility for road hazards.

Officials recommend planning on taking additional time when traveling through the area. Drivers can also follow detour signs along with digital message boards instead of relying solely on way-finding apps.

MORE | NCDOT gives detour routes and expected drive times