CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Beginning Sunday night, lane closures along southbound Interstate 75 in Campbell County will impact traffic in the area, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi says on Sunday, May 8 starting at 7 p.m., I-75 South will be reduced to one lane between mile marker 141 (near the Oneida/Huntsville exit) and mile marker 135.5, which is just north of the Caryville exit. The lane closures are happening in order for crews to conduct resurfacing activities within the construction zone.

Nagi says the lane closures will be in place 24/7 until 6 a.m. on Friday, May 13. Drivers should expect delays in this area of I-75 South and be prepared for possible backups during the paving operations.

The scheduled lane closure and road work will depend on favorable weather conditions and drivers should exercise extra caution as roadwork crews do their jobs.