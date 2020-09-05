Traffic Alert: Pole & traffic light down across roadway on Broadway at Oglewood after single-car crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police on the scene of a pole and traffic light are down across the roadway no Broadway at Oglewood after a single-car crash.
KPD says the driver was not seriously injured.
Police ask that everyone avoid the area while crews work to clear the road and make the necessary repairs.
