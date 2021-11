KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Utilities Board has closed traffic on northbound lanes of Tazewell Pike between McCamey Road and Sanders Drive for repair work.

KUB crews are working to repair water systems in the area and will be doing so into early Tuesday night.

Flaggers are present to aid the flow of traffic using the southbound lane and as of now, that lane remains open to alternate traffic flow. The traffic signal at Tazewell, Jacksboro Pike intersection is temporarily disabled.