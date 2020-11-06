Traffic Alert: Section of W. Blount Ave. to close due to construction near Kern’s Bakery site

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville residents need to be aware of a road closure starting later in November in South Knoxville.

Monday, Nov. 16, West Blount Avenue will be closed between Chapman Highway and Rocky Shore Lane.

The closure will allow crews to install pipes beneath Chapman Highway and West Blount.

The pipes are part of a construction project transforming the historic Kern’s Bakery property off Chapman Highway. The pipes will carry runoff water from the site east of Chapman, downhill to the Tennessee River.

The property is set to become the home of Flagship Kern’s, an apartment complex scheduled to open next year.

A second phase will turn the Kern’s building itself into a merchant food hall. A third phase envisions the addition of a small hotel.

For now, road work and construction will have West Blount Avenue closed starting Nov. 16, and it is set to last for six weeks.

