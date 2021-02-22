Traffic Alert: Work at Cedar Bluff intersection to affect Tuesday morning commute

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Drivers, be aware – work planned for one of the city’s busiest intersections will likely affect the commute for about four hours Tuesday.

According to Knoxville Police, city traffic engineers will be working on the traffic light at Cedar Bluff Road and Executive Park Drive will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The work is expected to conclude around 1:30 p.m.

KPD also encourages drivers that have the option of rerouting around Cedar Bluff and Executive Park Tuesday morning to do so. KPD officers will be manually directing traffic while the traffic light is off.