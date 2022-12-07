KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Multiple reported traffic incidents and crashes affected Knoxville drivers Wednesday morning. The WATE 6 Storm Team said rain was moving through the region as visibility was reduced in the greater Knoxville area.

By 11 a.m., all of the early morning traffic incidents had cleared. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation traffic area map, TDOT SmartWay, there were multivehicle crashes, emergency road work and a downed pole as of Wednesday morning.

TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi tweeted a video of the downed pole on I-640 at Western Avenue, which has caused some traffic delays as crews respond. The pole is no longer blocking lanes as of 9:05 a.m.

Another traffic incident on westbound Interstate 40 at Chilhowee Road is also causing delays as of 9:10 a.m.

An incident on eastbound I-40 at Walker Springs Road caused delays with a blocked shoulder. Further down eastbound I-40 at Everett Road, an incident had been blocking a right shoulder.

WATE 6 Storm Team Meteorologist Michael Autovino says moderate to heavy rain is continuing to move through with reduced visibility in many areas.

