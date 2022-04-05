KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol were working a rollover crash along southbound Interstate 75 near the Raccoon Valley Road exit. The crash was soon cleared and lanes were reopened.

Photos of the crash shared by THP Knoxville show the incident appeared to be that of a pickup truck that left the roadway and rolled. The vehicle is seen in the photos on its side on a grassy area adjacent to the roadway. People and uniformed law enforcement are also seen standing near the vehicle.

(Photo: THP Knoxville)

(Photo: THP Knoxville)

(Photo: THP Knoxville)

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

THP Knoxville tweeted out the photos and had told drivers to expect delays in the area of southbound I-75 near the exit. WATE 6 On Your Side has reached out to THP Knoxville for a preliminary crash report. The driver’s condition is unknown.