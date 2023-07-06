KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a serious crash on Ball Camp Pike at Lobetti Road.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, two commercial trucks were involved in the crash. One truck driver was taken to UT Medical Center for “potentially life-threatening injuries” according to KSCO.

Crash on Ball Camp Pike (WATE)

Ball Camp Pike will be closed for around three hours while the crash reconstruction unit investigates the scene. KSCO is asking drivers to take an alternate route.