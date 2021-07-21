Two hospitalized in Knoxville vehicle fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police responded to a crash and vehicle fire Wednesday morning from which two people were taken to the hospital. The fire was briefly seen from Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay traffic cameras.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, a preliminary report from spokesperson Scott Erland indicates the crash was a two-vehicle collision on Tazewell Pike at the ramp to Interstate 640 West. Following the collision, one of the vehicles became fully engulfed in flames.

Erland said two occupants of the vehicle that caught fire were transported to the hospital via American Medical Response (AMR ambulance) with unknown injuries. The wreck has been cleared and the road has since completely reopened.

