The wreck could be seen from the 40W/ Cherry Street camera on TDOT’s Smartway Map

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police said a 73-year-old man from out of town accidentally entered Interstate 40 the wrong way in Knoxville on Thursday, causing a wreck that injured two people.

Police have not released his identity.

The wreck happened around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, on I-40 East near Cherry Street. The incident closed the interstate for over an hour.

Knoxville Police say they aren’t sure yet how the man ended up driving into oncoming traffic, but an investigation is ongoing.

The wreck involved at least 3 cars and resulted in two people being taken to the hospital. One of those, who was the most seriously injured, is now expected to recover, a police spokesman said Friday.

Knoxville Police said the man’s sedan was going the wrong way on I-40 East when it struck two other cars head-on. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, the spokesman said.

The crash is the latest in a series of wrecks on I-40 over the past few weeks. On June 30, July 1, a crash involving a two large trucks closed I-40 just before morning rush hour. Then on July 5, an overturned tractor trailer blocked traffic for hours in Cocke County. Meanwhile, construction to upgrade the eastern half of I-640 — a bypass around Knoxville — is getting underway. Officials hope it alleviates traffic load on the major roadways.

