KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Progress for the I-640 reconstruction project has been slowed due to unexpected changes in the grades of the concrete, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi.

Nagi said TDOT found that the grades used for the I-640 construction were higher than planned.

TDOT engineers are currently working on designs and operations to determine the best course of action for re-establishing the appropriate lines, grades and cross-slopes for the safety of the motoring public.

It is unknown if the project will be finished on time in November 2023 or later due to the changes.

This multimillion-dollar reconstruction project was initiated to resurface and reconstruct the road for approximately 10 miles.

The construction work started in July 2022. Phase 1 involved removing the top layer of asphalt and replacing it with two layers. During Phase 2, TDOT considered more measures to repair potholes along I-640.

The speed limit has been reduced to 55 miles per hour. A reminder, traffic fines double in work zones.

I-640 was originally constructed in 1970 and completed in 1982. On average, more than 90,000 travel on the busy stretch of road each day.

