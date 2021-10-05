SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — City of Sevierville officials and police are urging drivers to use alternate routes Tuesday after a water main break along Main Street. Officials say the repairs to the leak could take all day.

Just before 5 a.m., the Sevierville Police Department posted to its social media about the leak and the road closure along Main Street near Atchley Funeral Home, which is located in the 100 block between Court Avenue and North Parkway.

Police say that stretch of Main Street was closed in both directions.

TRAFFIC ALERT Main St b/t Court Ave & N Parkway/Ultraflow CLOSED TO ALL TRAFFIC BOTH DIRECTIONS due to a water main break. Closure may last throughout the day. Use alternate route, plan extra drive time in the area this morning. — Sevierville, TN P.D. (@SeviervillePD) October 5, 2021