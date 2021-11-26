ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The victim involved in a fatal single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 on Friday morning has been identified by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP’s preliminary investigation shows just before 10 a.m., 67-year-old Sherry Driggers was driving along I-75 when her vehicle ran off the road near Mile Marker 126.

Her car went airborne and crashed into the median. Anderson County EMS says Driggers was pronounced dead at the scene. Earlier the crash closed a section of I-75 North for first responders to work the crash.