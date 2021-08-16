Victims identified in I-75 crash that left 1 dead, others injured

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead, and two others are injured after being struck by a car on I-75 in Knox County Sunday night, where a tree had fallen in the roadway, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary investigation.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. near Mile Marker 114; when a 2017 Ford Escape had crashed into the tree. The driver, 26-year-old Dylan Braden, exited his vehicle to check on the damage to his car. Shortly after, a 2005 Toyota Avalon avoided making contact with the tree and other vehicles, and the driver, 33-year-old Jesse Goforth, exited their vehicle to check on Braden.

That’s when a 2006 Hyundai Elantra crashed into a concrete wall when attempting to avoid the tree, and struck both Braden and Goforth before coming to an uncontrolled rest.

The driver of the Elantra, 61-year-old Tammy Harrel was injured as a result of the crash. Braden was killed, and Goforth was injured.

