WATCH: Fifth-wheel camper catches fire at I-40, Pellissippi Parkway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters are on the scene of a fifth-wheel camper fire on Interstate 40 in West Knoxville.

Before 2 p.m. Wednesday the camper caught fire under the overpass of Pellissippi Parkway. Flames engulfed the camper and were seen touching the top of the overpass.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay website, lanes are being blocked in both directions. The area is estimated to be cleared by 2:44 p.m.

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman Mark Nagi said Pellissippi Parkway westbound is closed at Kingston Pike due to the fire.

Pellissippi Parkway westbound is closed at Kingston Pike due to vehicle fire — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) October 21, 2020

This is a developing story. We will provide more details as they become available.





Photos from the fifth-wheel camper fire on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Interstate 40 at Pellissippi Parkway in West Knoxville. Photos from TDOT Smartway.

