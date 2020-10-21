WATCH: Fifth-wheel camper catches fire at I-40, Pellissippi Parkway

Video courtesy of Kenneth Humphrey.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters are on the scene of a fifth-wheel camper fire on Interstate 40 in West Knoxville.
Before 2 p.m. Wednesday the camper caught fire under the overpass of Pellissippi Parkway. Flames engulfed the camper and were seen touching the top of the overpass.
According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay website, lanes are being blocked in both directions. The area is estimated to be cleared by 2:44 p.m.
WATE 6 On Your Side viewer Sandra Hammons sent in the above video of the fire.
Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman Mark Nagi said Pellissippi Parkway westbound is closed at Kingston Pike due to the fire.
This is a developing story. We will provide more details as they become available.
