KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Traffic on I-40 in Knoxville is stop-and-go after a multivehicle crash on the Holston River Bridge east of Knoxville occurred at around 4 p.m. No serious injuries were reported in the crash, according to Sgt. Samuel B. Henard with the Knoxville Police Department.
A box truck has landed on the concrete median between the eastbound and westbound lanes. First responders and crews are working to remove the truck and clear the lanes.
