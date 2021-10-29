KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Traffic on I-40 in Knoxville is stop-and-go after a multivehicle crash on the Holston River Bridge east of Knoxville occurred at around 4 p.m. No serious injuries were reported in the crash, according to Sgt. Samuel B. Henard with the Knoxville Police Department.

A box truck has landed on the concrete median between the eastbound and westbound lanes. First responders and crews are working to remove the truck and clear the lanes.

A wreck on #I40 at the Holston River Bridge has #traffic heading east backed up through Knoxville. Here's a screenshot of the map from @myTDOT

See the map live: https://t.co/meO3eGjbNK pic.twitter.com/2cJqqea0Is — WATE Traffic (@WATETraffic) October 29, 2021