KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Traffic in the greater Knoxville area is being impacted by scattered storms with some severe and isolated weather events possible.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay cameras show traffic slow-downs, congestion, and some crashes in real time.

The WATE 6 Storm Team says we’re Weather AWARE Friday, May 6 due to rain and scattered storms; there is also a level 3 (out of 5) “enhanced risk” for strong to severe storms.